SonoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $141,281.54 and approximately $11.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00630340 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.
SonoCoin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
