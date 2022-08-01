Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.60.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.68. 215,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,129. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.