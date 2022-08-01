S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $376.93 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.