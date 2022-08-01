SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SP Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SP opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

