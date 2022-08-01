Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $140,657.79 and approximately $2,192.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00621938 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
