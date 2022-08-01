SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.67. 171,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.