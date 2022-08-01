SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QWLD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $96.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $110.99.

