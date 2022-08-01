SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $28.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

