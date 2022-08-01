SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.02. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.