SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $729,000.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHE opened at $81.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

