Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) PT Lowered to CHF 35 at Credit Suisse Group

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRAIF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stadler Rail in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

Shares of OTC SRAIF opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Stadler Rail has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

