Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $209,289.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $625,117.17 and $209,289.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00613193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.
Standard Protocol Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Standard Protocol Coin Trading
