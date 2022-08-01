Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 3.1 %

SBLK stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $360.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.59%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.