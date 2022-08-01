STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at €36.93 ($37.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.11. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

