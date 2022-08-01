Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 1st (AAWW, ABC, ABEV, ALRN, B, BAH, BCO, BCPC, BMRN, CAMT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 1st:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.75.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

