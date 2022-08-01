Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kodiak Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,917 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 503 put options.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

KOD traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

