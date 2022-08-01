Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.67 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

