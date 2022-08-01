Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.92 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

