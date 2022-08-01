Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after buying an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after buying an additional 5,260,594 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29.

