StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 2.2 %
UG stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.