StockNews.com Downgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.75. 563,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,266. The firm has a market cap of $399.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

