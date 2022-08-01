StockNews.com Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to “Buy”

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CWST stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.47. 316,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,134. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8,060.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 284.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 150,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

