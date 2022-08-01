Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY22 guidance at ($0.15)-0.10 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRI opened at $18.82 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

