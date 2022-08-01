Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 341,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $65.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

