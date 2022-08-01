Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $11.67 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $178.70 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $152.79 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.99.

