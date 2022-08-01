Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $169.90 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.50.

