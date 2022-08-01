Stratos (STOS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.26 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Stratos has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $580,331.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Buying and Selling Stratos
