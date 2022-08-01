Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.56 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $20.34 or 0.00088641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $67.14 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00627951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,433 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.