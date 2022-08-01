Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.20

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.20 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 155.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 604430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.80 ($1.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 366 ($4.41).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £322.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,576.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.99.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.