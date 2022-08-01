Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,840. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

