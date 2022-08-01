Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $669.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.