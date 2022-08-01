Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 19.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $19,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

