Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 187,465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 176,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.