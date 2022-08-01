Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,995 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $311,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

FMAR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.