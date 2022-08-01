Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.84. 13,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

