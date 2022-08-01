Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,390 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. 112,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.