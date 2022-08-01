Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,121 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.01. 67,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,744. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

