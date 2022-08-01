Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $162.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,247. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.