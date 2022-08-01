Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 211 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up about 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.