Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

