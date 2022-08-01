Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Critical Survey

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.38 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -2.64 Sentage $2.26 million 3.49 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

