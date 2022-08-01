SuperLauncher Trading Up 10.8% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $740,847.54 and approximately $605.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,049,239 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

