sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $127.10 million and $7.95 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128469 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032077 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
sUSD Coin Profile
SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 127,093,537 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling sUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
