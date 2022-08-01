S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.30. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
