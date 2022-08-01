Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 6.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 3,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

