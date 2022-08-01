Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Down 36.4% in July

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. 161,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,850. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

