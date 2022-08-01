Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.50. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Taboola.com Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $594.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

