Taconic Capital Advisors LP Grows Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,323 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.94% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 37.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ACTD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.60. 6,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,462. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Profile

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

