Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $8,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

