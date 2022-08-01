Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TANH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 887,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd ( NASDAQ:TANH Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.88% of Tantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

