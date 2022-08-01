Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TANH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 887,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.
